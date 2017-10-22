ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Playboy to feature 1st-ever transgender playmate

EMBED </>More Videos

Playboy to feature first-ever transgender playmate. (KTRK)

Playboy magazine will feature its first-ever transgender playmate. French model Ines Rau will appear in the November issue.

A top executive at the magazine said the decision is in line with their mission to embrace changing attitudes about sex.

The model described it as "a compliment like I've never had."

Playboy tweeted the announcement Wednesday saying, "Being a woman is just being a woman."

On Thursday, Playboy tweeted, "Standing on the right side of history," along with a reaction from social media:

"To those who can't handle this, Hugh Hefner fought for the rights of ALL people. This is beautiful to see."

Related Topics:
entertainmentplayboytransgender
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 local corn mazes worth checking out
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Check out ABC's Halloween programming
The Little Mermaid now playing at DPAC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Top 5 area haunted houses you need to visit
Mother charged with killing son at Fayetteville hotel
Nash County Sheriff's Office investigates murder
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
Wayne County deputies arrest man for carrying heroin
Mom: Cub Scout kicked out of group after asking about guns
Appeal backed by former presidents raises $31M
Sex offender arrested at NC State Fair
Show More
Authorities: 7-year-old boy attacked, killed by 2 pit bulls
Joshua Tree hikers may have died in 'sympathetic murder-suicide'
Wake County deputy injured in crash
Police: Boy, 3, shot by 6-year-old brother in Philadelphia
I-Team: Crooks using Bluetooth to skim your debit cards
More News
Top Video
Double Dutch Aerobics stops in Durham
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
Top 5 area haunted houses you need to visit
Woman recounts receiving first Christmas shoebox
More Video