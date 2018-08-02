Popular Lego festival coming back to Raleigh in 2019.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --One of the hottest tickets in town for Lego fans, young and old, is headed back to Raleigh in 2019.
BrickUniverse has announced it's bringing its Lego fan convention back to the Raleigh Convention Center next March.
This will be the fifth consecutive year the convention has come to the Capital City to celebrate all things Lego and inspire some impressively creative Lego creations.
"In a time where hours of playing video games or watching TV has become the new norm, we need creative outlets such as building with LEGO now more than ever," BrickUniverse founder Greyson Beights said on the group's website. "BrickUniverse provides the space for fans of all ages to channel their creativity through incredible inspiration."
Tickets are now on sale for the two-day event scheduled for March 9 and 10.