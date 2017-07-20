Radio Flyer Landspeeder lets kids ride like a Jedi

Radio Flyer announced the release of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, a child sized replica of the X-34 craft from Star Wars: A New Hope.
The replica car comes complete with an interactive dashboard that has sound effects from the movie. It has two seats and can drive up to 5 MPH. Unfortunately for adult Jedis, the Landspeeder has a weight limit of 130 pounds.
The vehicle is listed at $499.99, and is available for pre-order from Toys R Us.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.