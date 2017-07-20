ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Radio Flyer Landspeeder lets kids ride like a Jedi

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you have what it takes to sail across the deserts of Tatooine? (WLS)

Kids will be able to roam the planet like Luke Skywalker in what might be the coolest Christmas gift in the galaxy.

Radio Flyer announced the release of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, a child sized replica of the X-34 craft from Star Wars: A New Hope.

The replica car comes complete with an interactive dashboard that has sound effects from the movie. It has two seats and can drive up to 5 MPH. Unfortunately for adult Jedis, the Landspeeder has a weight limit of 130 pounds.



The vehicle is listed at $499.99, and is available for pre-order from Toys R Us.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warstoysmovieslucasfilm
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Nick Carter and Emma Bunton talk about ABC's 'Boy Band'
Hip-hop as literature: Durham scholar returns from Harvard
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
I-Team: Kennel wrongdoing in pup's death at doggie daycare
Analysis: ACC releases hoops schedule
UNC receives new response in NCAA investigation
'Blind Side' Michael Oher released from Panthers
Lee Co. man pleads guilty to wife, stepdaughter murders
OJ Simpson granted parole after Las Vegas robbery
Cary breaks ground for 'pedestrian-friendly' Publix
Searing heat ruins produce at Farmers Market
Show More
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41
Body found identified as missing 71-year-old man
Teen killed after crashing into bridge along I-540
HEAT WAVE: Will feel like 100+ degrees through the weekend
Area college coaches preview upcoming football season
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, July 20, 2017
I-Team: Kennel wrongdoing in pup's death at doggie daycare
Searing heat ruins produce at Farmers Market
Cary breaks ground for 'pedestrian-friendly' Publix
More Video