Radio Flyer Landspeeder lets kids ride like a Jedi

Kids will be able to roam the planet like Luke Skywalker in what might be the coolest Christmas gift in the galaxy.Radio Flyer announced the release of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder , a child sized replica of the X-34 craft fromThe replica car comes complete with an interactive dashboard that has sound effects from the movie. It has two seats and can drive up to 5 MPH. Unfortunately for adult Jedis, the Landspeeder has a weight limit of 130 pounds.The vehicle is listed at $499.99, and is available for pre-order from Toys R Us