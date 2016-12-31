Raleigh rings in New Year with Acorn Drop

Crowds gathered on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh Saturday night to celebrate the arrival of 2017.An estimated 50-75,000 people came downtown for Artsplosure's First Night Raleigh, which featured the annual acorn drop and fireworks."For a lot of people, they look forward to getting their photos made or touching and rubbing that acorn for good luck every year," First Night Raleigh Producer Terri Dollar said. "I usually plant a kiss on the acorn for good luck.""When the acorn drops you have to make a wish," Bradshaw said of the acorn tradition in the City of Oaks. "It's our signature landmark. I like looking at the acorn come down at 12 o'clock and to see all the people out enjoying themselves. It's a beautiful thing."