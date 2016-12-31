  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Roy Cooper takes oath of office to be North Carolina's new governor
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Raleigh rings in New Year with Acorn Drop
EMBED </>More News Videos

There were large crowds on Fayetteville Street.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Crowds gathered on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh Saturday night to celebrate the arrival of 2017.

An estimated 50-75,000 people came downtown for Artsplosure's First Night Raleigh, which featured the annual acorn drop and fireworks.

"For a lot of people, they look forward to getting their photos made or touching and rubbing that acorn for good luck every year," First Night Raleigh Producer Terri Dollar said. "I usually plant a kiss on the acorn for good luck."

"When the acorn drops you have to make a wish," Bradshaw said of the acorn tradition in the City of Oaks. "It's our signature landmark. I like looking at the acorn come down at 12 o'clock and to see all the people out enjoying themselves. It's a beautiful thing."
EMBED </>More News Videos

The annual acorn drop is a New Year's tradition

Related Topics:
entertainmentnew year's eveRaleigh
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' has died
Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts, celeb deaths
Raleigh ready for First Night
Rap group Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50M
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trooper fires gun in Wilson chase
16-year-old girl killed in Willow Spring car crash
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' has died
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
Santa is back on Facebook after proving his identity
Duke, UNC, and NC State all lose ACC openers
Roy Cooper wastes no time stepping into role
Show More
Raleigh suspect botches attempt to rob restaurant
Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts, celeb deaths
Finch's Restaurant moving from Raleigh to Durham
Raleigh Police arrest third suspect in fatal hotel shooting
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
Finch's Restaurant moving from Raleigh to Durham
Suspect in PA trooper's death shot and killed
Durham Police seek clues in string of smash-and-grabs
More Video