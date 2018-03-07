ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Raleigh school resource officer busts a move to 'Get Up Offa That Thing'

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh school resource officers busts a move (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Ligon Middle School resource officer is showing Twitter that his job isn't all work and no play.

On Friday, deputy McDuffie was walking by the school's dance studio when he heard a beat drop that he just couldn't ignore.

James Brown's "Get Up Offa That Thing" came on and McDuffie didn't hesitate to show off his moves.

In a video posted to Twitter, the deputy is seen breaking it down with four students.

The school dance department tweeted the video saying, "When you hear your song while walking by the @ligonmiddle dance studios..."

It was accompanied by the hashtag "McDuffie got groove."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmust-see videoraleigh newswake county schoolsfeel goodRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Bachelor' Arie is engaged again, plus a new 'Bachelorette'
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
'The Bachelor' Finale: Arie attempts to pull a 'Mesnick'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Liquid asphalt truck flips over, spills load on Wake County road
Are you ready for a tornado?
NJ man who took $1,600 Uber ride while drunk seeks donations
Randolph County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
'Bring him back:' Missing man's family holds vigil in Durham
FL Senate passes bill approving year-round Daylight Saving Time
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier
Show More
'Lock Our Classrooms:' Cary moms want action on school safety
Current Triangle traffic
NCDOT traffic plan upsets some Fayetteville residents
Manhunt underway for Johnston County suspect who rammed deputy's vehicle
Charges dropped against Fayetteville mother who took children from grandma's house
More News
Top Video
Are you ready for a tornado?
Forget the selfie - Durham artist creates treasured memories
Liquid asphalt truck flips over, spills load on Wake County road
'Bring him back:' Missing man's family holds vigil in Durham
More Video