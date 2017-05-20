Raleigh's colorful Artsplosure draws huge crowd

The Artsplosure Festival in Raleigh brought hundreds of artists to Fayetteville Street on Saturday afternoon.Creative artists displayed their work in all sizes, shapes, and media along the curbside. Some, like Lori Kay of Tampa, traveled many miles to display artwork."I love this area," Kay said. "As you can see, there's a huge turnout for the show. My work is very well received here."Artists from several southeastern states, as well as local artists, count on this event for sales."I like the jewelry and the pottery," said attendee Sharon Mackey from Fuquay-Varina.Artists Peter Geiger of Cary makes guitar sculpture for music fans. He uses the car tags from the musician's state to create his works."Bruce Springsteen is from New Jersey, so I use all New Jersey tags," Geiger explained.While most of the pieces on display at Artsplosure are available online, some artists say the prices at the event are lower than you'll find on a website or in a gallery.