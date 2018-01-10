ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: Michelle Williams paid less than $1,000, Mark Wahlberg $1.5M, to reshoot same film

The film All the Money in the World is coming under fire for all the money it reportedly spent on one of its male costars.

Michelle Williams was paid less than 1 percent of what her costar Mark Wahlberg made in order to reshoot the film, according to a report published by USA Today. "Three people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly" told the newspaper that Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes while Williams, who was not told about this, did it for less than $1,000 extra.

The new controversy comes after its initial star, Kevin Spacey, was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people. The allegations came so late in production that director Ridley Scott said he had already moved on to another film, but the team scrambled to reshoot with new star Christopher Plummer in Spacey's role.

Scott told USA Today in December of the reshoot that "everyone did it for nothing," specifically mentioning himself and Williams.

In response to the USA Today report that Wahlberg had actually done it for millions, some fans said that Williams' lack of pay in comparison was because she was a woman. Others argued that Wahlberg's higher pay was because of his box office draw, while still others defended Williams' reputation as an actress, saying their pay should have been equal.


The USA Today report comes more than a month after a report in the Washington Post that Wahlberg had been paid $2 million to reshoot, with a source accusing there was merely "a figure in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or less for Williams, Plummer and other actors."

All the Money in the World, which hit theaters in December, tells the story of the kidnapping of the 16-year-old grandson of billionaire Jean Paul Getty in the 1970s.
