Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived

Several reports say Beyonce delivered twins earlier this week and have shared the news only with close family and friends. (Beyonce/Instagram)

NEW YORK --
Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly new parents once again, just in time for Father's Day.

Beyonce's father Matthew Knowles tweeted the good news.


Several reports say Beyonce delivered twins earlier this week and have shared the news only with close family and friends.

No names or photos have been released yet.

The couple made the news about the pregnancy public back in February.



She posted a photo showcasing her beautiful baby bump with the caption, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z are already the parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy.


In 2013, Beyonce revealed she had suffered a miscarriage prior to the arrival of her daughter.

She discussed the incident in her HBO documentary, 'Life Is But A Dream' and said, ""About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time," the Grammy winner says in one scene. "And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life."

The Formation singer has discussed the incident on several songs. On her self-titled album, Beyonce, the song Heaven discusses life and death plus the power of finding strength in knowing that someone had an incredible life.
