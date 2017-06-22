ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rita Ora talks about hosting 'Boy Band' and the 30 hopeful young men competing on ABC

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews the host of "Boy Band" Rita Ora. (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
ABC is out to find the next "Backstreet Boys" or "NKOTB" with the new show Boy Band.

After rigorous auditions, 30 young men have made the cut to Hollywood for the chance at becoming part of a new boy band group.

Once in Hollywood, Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland will cut the group down to 18.

"I think it's great that we have such a collective sum of people to really help us out," said Rita Ora, the host of Boy Band.

That's when, Ora explained, the men are broken down into groups of six.

"If you are putting yourself on this show, you really need to be a winning force of nature," Ora said. "You know, that's what we want. We want everyone in this band to feel like they are super heroes."

At the end of the 10-episode series, five of the young men will receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records as a new band.



And for the first time ever, viewers at home will vote for their favorite five band members, live, creating a group America can truly call its own.

In the finale, America's favorite five band members will be announced, and they will perform their brand-new single together for the first time!



Don't miss the big premiere of Boy Band on Thursday at 8/7c on ABC!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premieresnick cartersinging
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Dance Festival celebrates 40 years in Durham
Ken dolls get new looks: Man buns, more muscular bodies
Drying tears and repairing tears: Miss NC's seamstress
'Bachelor in Paradise' to resume production
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
What's next for the Senate health care bill?
North Carolina passes $23 billion budget
NC state senator calls out 'jihad media' in Twitter rant
Student-loan servicers under fire from public servants
Senate agrees driver's ed should include police stops
North Carolina 'DC Pizzagate' shooter sentenced
Watch this soldier's warm welcome home from his dog
Show More
Trump tweets that he did not record Comey
Senate Obamacare replacement cuts Medicaid
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Latest track for Tropical Storm Cindy is north of NC
Traveler pays just $76 for a $7,000 first-class flight
More News
Top Video
Watch: Thief tripped up by pants on camera
Bergdahl lawyers can't ask if jurors voted for Trump
Watch this soldier's warm welcome home from his dog
Coach K rings Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell
More Video