Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

I'm sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don't like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I'm tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

The day after thereboot was cancelled by ABC, Roseanne Barr took to Twitter to apologize again and say that she sent out her racist tweet after taking a sedative. She also lashed out at co-stars, saying they threw her under the bus.The racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her show suggested that former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." That initial tweet has since been deleted.Since Tuesday, Roseanne has tweeted many apologies, but she has also started to fight back. In one tweet she calls her own words indefensible and blames Ambien for the initial tweet.Roseanne's tweet outraged fans and as well as her own castmates. After co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman tweeted their own condemnation of the tweets, Roseanne fired back.Meanwhile the subject of the tweet, Valerie Jarrett, responded to the controversy on MSNBC."Bob Iger, who is the CEO of Disney, called me before the announcement, he apologized, he said he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment and he wanted me to know before he made it public that he was cancelling this show and so I appreciate that they did that so swiftly," Jarrett said.Barr also made another apology late Tuesday."Don't feel sorry for me, guys!! I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."Streaming service Hulu and other cable networks have removedreruns, and Barr was also dropped by her talent agency.