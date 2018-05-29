Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, released the following statement:
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."
There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.
Before the announcement, Barr apologized to Jarrett for "making a bad joke about her politics and her looks." The tweet was deleted and she said she is leaving Twitter.