From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

ABC has canceledfollowing a Roseanne Barr tweet that suggested former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, released the following statement:Before the announcement, Barr apologized to Jarrett for "making a bad joke about her politics and her looks." The tweet was deleted and she said she is leaving Twitter.