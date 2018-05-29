ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Roseanne' canceled by ABC after Roseanne Barr's tweet

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC has cancelled Roseanne following a Roseanne Barr tweet that suggested former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes." (KABC)

ABC has canceled Roseanne following a Roseanne Barr tweet that suggested former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, released the following statement:
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."


Before the announcement, Barr apologized to Jarrett for "making a bad joke about her politics and her looks." The tweet was deleted and she said she is leaving Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanneABCABC Primetimetelevision
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
Durham comic book author hopes to inspire young girls
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
Snoop Dogg sets Guinness World Record by making largest gin & juice
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
One man arrested, three others at large in Lee County home burglary
Raleigh Ironman signs hacked referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Raleigh man caught with 18 stolen Nordstrom handbags, crack cocaine at license checkpoint
Puppy that had 'FREE' written on fur put up for adoption
41 animals found dead in Illinois pet store
Triangle showers continue, flash flood threats across the state
UNC Charlotte student killed in party bus fall had alcohol in system
Amber Alert canceled for missing toddler whose mom was found dead
Show More
Policewomen among 3 dead in Belgium attack
Sleeping in on days off may extend your life, study says
Taxi driver in North Carolina found shot to death near cab
Not forgotten: 13 years ago, Bragg soldier died, memory lives on
Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit
More News