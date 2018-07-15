ROYAL FAMILY

Prince Louis' official christening photos released by Kensington Palace

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of the royal family arrive at the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace. (Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

LONDON --
Kensington Palace has released official photographs of the royal family at Prince Louis' christening.

The prince was christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace in front of many members of the royal family on Monday, July 9. The official photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak after the christening.


Louis was dressed in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown - a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.

His parents, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, Kate's parents Michael and Carole, her brother James and sister Pippa were also in attendance.

Louis' great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were unable to attend the christening.

PHOTOS: Will & Kate through the years


At the christening service, the family sang two Hymns: O Jesus, I Have Promised and Lord of All Hopefulness. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby baptized Louis.

Prior to the christening William and Kate announced six friends and family members to be Louis' godparents. Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton were named godparents for Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familyroyalsprince williamkate middletonMeghan Marklequeen elizabethprince harryprince charles
ROYAL FAMILY
Dublin girl gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
PHOTOS: Prince George, Princess Charlotte at polo match
More royal family
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dublin girl gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies
PHOTOS: One year later, Disney Princess babies reunite
There's only one Blockbuster store left in the United States
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen injured after falling 25 feet at Eno River Rock Quarry
Report: Durham man found shot in car
Body found in Raleigh identified as 21-year-old man
Durham police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
Robeson County deputies respond to fatal work accident at Campbell Soup facility
Chicago woman says CVS manager called police over wrong coupon
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
France wins second World Cup title in 4-2 victory against Croatia
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at beach
Tahoe woman lets bear know who's boss
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool in Delaware
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
Dublin girl gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo
More News