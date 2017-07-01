ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Selena movie finally hits streaming service

EMBED </>More Videos

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

Time to finally give up your VHS copy because 20 years after the film was released, Selena will be on a streaming service. You can watch the film starting July 1 on HBO GO.

The biopic is about the late crossover Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, simply known as "Selena." The film was released two years after her murder.

The film is full of great performances. Selena is the film that made Jennifer Lopez a star and allegedly inspired her to begin her career in music.

You can watch the trailer below:


It's been exactly 22 years since Selena was murdered, but for fans the singer's legacy has only grown stronger, bolstered by numerous pop-cultural markers that have popped up within the last few years.

Ayvah Vega, 6, wasn't even born when Selena Quintanilla-Perez - simply known as "Selena" - was fatally shot on March 31, 1995. However, Vega considers Selena a huge inspiration and celebrated her sixth birthday with a party fit for a Tejano Queen.

Selena started singing the Tejano music that eventually made her famous in her father's restaurant in Lake Jackson, Texas. Her father Abraham taught the family band and named them Los Dinos after his own group from earlier years. Selena's brother A.B. played bass, and her sister Suzette played drums.


When the Quintanilla family moved to Corpus Christi, Los Dinos started getting gigs at parties and weddings.

Selena was only 15 when she won female entertainer of the year at the Tejano Music Awards. She rose to stardom in the traditionally male-dominated Tejano music industry, and achieved crossover fame after her death, with the release of her English-language CD, "Dreaming of You."
VIDEO: Beyonce talks about the moment she met Selena


More than two decades after her death, her influence is still being felt. Her official Facebook page has nearly 4 million likes.

M.A.C. released a Selena makeup line in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Selena remembered in emotional makeup tutorial
EMBED More News Videos

Transform yourself into the Queen of Tejano with this makeup tutorial



Also in 2016, Selena was awarded two Hollywood markers of success. Madame Tussaud's unveiled a wax figure modeled after her performance at the Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas, on February 7, 1993. The singer was also awarded a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame, which will be placed this year.

RELATED: 9 moments we'll miss if Selena TV show never happens

Selena's life and legacy are the inspiration behind the annual "Fiesta De La Flor," two-day music festival in Corpus Christi.
PHOTOS: Many gathered to remember Selena


Selena continues to inspire fans who ensure her achievements will never be forgotten.

Related Topics:
entertainmentsingingHBO
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
R2-D2 from Star Wars auctioned for nearly $3M in LA
Rapper G Yamazawa brings the Bull City to the world
Rory Feek to perform for first time since wife died
ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition goes international!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Dead man found on train track in Charlotte
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
I-95 now cleared after crash caused traffic backups
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses
Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin dies at age 86
Show More
1 dead in Johnston County car crash
Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting
Woman desperate for answers after family vanishes in Mexico
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
More News
Top Video
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
Big changes coming to Raleigh's Moore Square
Planning 4th of July fireworks? Be courteous to veterans
More Video