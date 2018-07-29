STAR WARS

The late Carrie Fisher will be in the next "Star Wars" movie even though she passed away two years ago.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Writer and director J.J. Abrams said unreleased footage of the actress will be used in "Star Wars: Episode IX" to bring her character's story to "a satisfying conclusion."
He said recasting Fisher or using CGI to recreate her were not the right options.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is scheduled to be released in December of 2019.

The movie is from Walt Disney Studio, owned by the same parent company as ABC11.
