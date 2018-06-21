ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

(Left) Jahseh Onfroy, known as XXXTentacion, in a photo from the Miami-Dade County Corrections Office. (Right) DeDrick Williams in a photo from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Rapper attacke on stage
Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXtentacion has been fatally shot in Florida.


The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was shot while in his sports car.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

An attorney isn't listed on jail records.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrapperrap musicdeadly shootingfatal shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Go free this week with these 3 no-cost events in Raleigh
Movie theaters warning customers with epilepsy about "Incredibles 2"
One man says he's falling for Becca, then takes it back
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Serious wreck closes Durham Freeway S near Cornwallis exit
TIME Magazine cover features Trump, immigrant girl
Durham police investigate homicide on Cheek Road
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46
NC photo ID mandate headed to House panel debate
Silver Alert canceled for man 'last seen fleeing' NC hospital
Burger King apologizes for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Show More
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
Man stung by wasps while working on Wake County home dies
Billboard of father kidnapped overlooks Durham Freeway
Fort Bragg soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
Hundreds rally for immigration reform in downtown Raleigh
More News