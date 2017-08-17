The Carolina Ballet announces their 20th season lineup.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The 20th season of the Carolina Ballet opens on September 14th featuring an exciting roster of fan favorites, fairy tales, and world premieres.
"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, Carolina Ballet continues to tell stories that can educate, entertain, and inspire the community we love," said Artistic Director Robert Weiss. "Our performances for 2017-2018 are a mix of spirited ballets and classics to celebrate this milestone season."
The anniversary begins this fall with an offering of favorites and holiday classics including a spooky World Premiere just in time for Halloween.
Fall show dates and locations:
The Ugly Duckling: Sept. 14-Oct. 1 at Fletcher Opera Theater
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow & Other Haunted Tales (World Premiere): Oct. 12-29 at Fletcher Opera Theater
Handel's Messiah: Nov. 22-26 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
The Nutcracker: Dec. 2-3 at UNC-Chapel Hill's Memorial Hall
Dec. 9-10 at Durham Performing Arts Center
Dec. 15-24 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
For a complete list of the Carolina Ballet's 20th Anniversary Season performances and information on the company visit their website.