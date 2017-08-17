ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Carolina Ballet announces their 20th season lineup.

(Shutterstock)

By AnnMarie Breen
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The 20th season of the Carolina Ballet opens on September 14th featuring an exciting roster of fan favorites, fairy tales, and world premieres.

"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, Carolina Ballet continues to tell stories that can educate, entertain, and inspire the community we love," said Artistic Director Robert Weiss. "Our performances for 2017-2018 are a mix of spirited ballets and classics to celebrate this milestone season."

The anniversary begins this fall with an offering of favorites and holiday classics including a spooky World Premiere just in time for Halloween.

Fall show dates and locations:

The Ugly Duckling: Sept. 14-Oct. 1 at Fletcher Opera Theater

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow & Other Haunted Tales (World Premiere): Oct. 12-29 at Fletcher Opera Theater

Handel's Messiah: Nov. 22-26 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
The Nutcracker: Dec. 2-3 at UNC-Chapel Hill's Memorial Hall

Dec. 9-10 at Durham Performing Arts Center

Dec. 15-24 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

For a complete list of the Carolina Ballet's 20th Anniversary Season performances and information on the company visit their website.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)

