The Carolina Ballet announces their 20th season lineup.

The 20th season of the Carolina Ballet opens on September 14th featuring an exciting roster of fan favorites, fairy tales, and world premieres."As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, Carolina Ballet continues to tell stories that can educate, entertain, and inspire the community we love," said Artistic Director Robert Weiss. "Our performances for 2017-2018 are a mix of spirited ballets and classics to celebrate this milestone season."The anniversary begins this fall with an offering of favorites and holiday classics including a spooky World Premiere just in time for Halloween.Fall show dates and locations:Sept. 14-Oct. 1 at Fletcher Opera TheaterOct. 12-29 at Fletcher Opera TheaterNov. 22-26 at Raleigh Memorial AuditoriumDec. 2-3 at UNC-Chapel Hill's Memorial HallDec. 9-10 at Durham Performing Arts CenterDec. 15-24 at Raleigh Memorial AuditoriumFor a complete list of the Carolina Ballet's 20th Anniversary Season performances and information on the company visit their website