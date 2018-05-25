SOCIETY

Thousands descend on downtown Raleigh For Animazement

Cosplay fans flock to Animazement in downtown Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
If you see people in downtown Raleigh in costume on Memorial Day weekend, it's likely they are in town for Animazement, a Japanese animation and culture convention at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Thousands are expected to attend the event which features concerts, educational panels, merchandise, and artwork.



The convention provides a big boost to the downtown Raleigh economy during the Memorial Day weekend when many travel to the mountains or coast for the unofficial start of summer.

Animazement is an educational nonprofit with a mission to provide an introduction to Japanese Language and Culture, through the world of Japanese Animation and Manga. Animazement is an all-volunteer fan-run convention. It runs through Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentraleigh newsEpic Cosplaycostumed characterscostumesentertainmentDowntown RaleighRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Duke grad's charity chosen by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for wedding donations
Clare Waight Keller designs Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion
From football field to farm: Former NFL star says God called on him to fight hunger
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
More society
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
Disney announces opening season of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge parks
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
'Bachelor' couple Arie and Lauren announce wedding date
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Apex High School teacher suspended after video appears to show him choking student
NOW OPEN: Hotworx Infrared Fitness Studio Raleigh
Love animals? Carolina Tiger Rescue always needs volunteers
Inbox flooded with 'privacy policy' emails? Thank the GDPR
Bear spotted at Duck Beach
CA man pleads no contest to raping girl, 5, gets house arrest
Student says science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter
Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in Gulf of Mexico
Show More
Proposed NC bill would allow some marijuana convictions to be expunged
Fiat Chrysler issues urgent cruise control warning for 4.8 million U.S. vehicles
AMBER ALERT: 14-month-old toddler goes missing after mother's body found
Possible case of chickenpox reported at East Chapel Hill HS
Mom with baby robbed, carjacked in Apex Target parking lot
More News