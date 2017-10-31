ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast in New York City

Sandy Kenyon has the latest on Wendy Williams' condition.

CHELSEA, Manhattan --
Talk Show host Wendy Williams appears to have fainted during a live broadcast of her show in New York City Tuesday morning.

The FDNY was called to Chelsea Television Studios on West 26th Street in Chelsea at 10:51 a.m. after the 53-year-old talk show host -- dressed as the Statue of Liberty -- began to slur her words.

"Let's get started. Our first guest..." Williams started to say before she backed up and fainted. A crew member was seen running onstage to help her.

Here's the video of the incident:



She was standing and appeared composed after a commercial break.



"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out. But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back."

The show posted this message on Twitter:



A more detailed statement from Ronn Torossian, spokesperson for Wendy Williams, was issued via email:

"Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and nite of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue as shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow. She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show."

The FDNY said they are still at the scene but no one has been taken to the hospital.

Eyewitness News has reached out to a rep for The Wendy Williams Show for an update on her condition.
