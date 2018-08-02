ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches

Disney World is known as one of the most magical places on Earth - well, that is until someone proposes to your woman! (Nairoby Sandoval via Storyful)

Kaylee Merchak & Branson Kimball
ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVD) --
It now looks like there may be trouble in the House of Mouse.

That's because on Sunday, Minnie got a special surprise - a proposal from her fan Johnny at Walt Disney World.

When Johnny saw Minnie at Epcot, he just couldn't help himself, so he got down on one knee and asked for Minnie's hand in marriage.

Minnie smiled, accepted, and hugged her new man!

What a sweet moment right? Well, it would have been if Mickey didn't see the whole thing go down!

In a video posted to Twitter, the camera pans to Mickey just after Minnie accepts.

Minnie grabbed her heart as she ran off screen to check on Mickey. And he wasn't having it.



He stood still for several seconds before walking away while pointing toward Johnny, who instantly cried out, "Oh, Mickey, I'm sorry."

But, his apology wasn't good enough for the famous mouse.

Mickey quickly turned around and gave him the "I've got my eyes on you" gesture before storming off.

But what does this mean for the famous duo? Mickey and Minnie both declined to comment.

The tweet has since gone viral, being viewed more than 3.5 million times.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
