ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Walt Disney's original hand-drawn map of Disneyland re-discovered, auctioned in California

Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map.

Madison Glassman
SHERMAN OAKS, California --
Van Eaton Galleries, one of the world's premier animation and Disneyana auction houses, has announced the re-discovery of one of the most important drawings in Disneyland history.

The artifact will be auctioned at the gallery in Sherman Oaks, California, and is expected to fetch $750,000 to $1 million, making it the most valuable Disney artifact ever offered at an auction.

The gallery said the map was created by Walt Disney himself when the park was in the early stages of creation, and it was crucial in obtaining the finances Walt and his brother Roy needed to make Disneyland a reality.

"That an artifact like this, which is so deeply rooted in the creation of Disneyland, still exists today is astonishing," Van Eaton co-owner Mike Van Eaton said. "With the discovery of this piece, we have an item that Walt Disney created during a 48 hour period of hard work and imaginative genius, which succeeded in getting him the funding he needed to build one of the most successful endeavors of his career, and which he continued to personally use throughout the entire building stages of Disneyland."

The map has never been offered at an auction or viewed by the public in more than 60 years. It was created when Walt spent two days narrating each detail of the park he could imagine, and film artist Herb Ryman turned these ideas into the first large, tangible, visual representation of Disneyland ever created. The drawing was first used to create a tri-fold presentation board that Roy could use for presentations to banks and television networks in New York.

In September of 1954, one year after the map was created, a newly-enhanced version of the original image was shown to the public as the first-ever visual representation of the park.

In March 1955, during one of the final planning meetings for Disneyland, Grenade Curran, a young Disney employee, discovered the map in the corner of Walt's office and asked if he could keep it as a memento. Walt had befriended Curran and his parents during his time at the Walt Disney Studio, so he agreed.

Curran, understanding the importance of the map, stored it away, unaware that he was preserving one of the most significant artifacts in Disney history.

"Without this map, there would likely not be a Disneyland today," Van Eaton said. "We're very excited to be bringing this item to auction and to have the chance to share the story behind this map with the millions of people who love Disneyland just as Walt originally wanted."

The 800-item auction featuring other original Disneyland props, costumes, souvenirs, and artifacts will take place June 2017, with an exhibition in May where the public can view the items in person.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneylanddisney
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fidget spinners: Toy craze or ironic distraction?
6 Prince siblings might be declared heirs
'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45
Richard Simmons sues over sex change stories
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bridge damaged in Raleigh crash to stay closed
Man charged in rash of north Raleigh burglaries
NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber to step down
Police issue warning about IRS scam after officer called
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
North Carolina teacher charged with sex with student
Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming
Show More
Officials: NC man points gun at elementary students
NC man accused of strangling, burying 2 kittens
Bad Santa robs Durham cell phone store
Stormy Thursday? Most of viewing area under severe risk
Mystery surrounds maimed dog left on Wilson roadside
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos