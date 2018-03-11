  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
ABC11 is your home for American Idol

ABC11 is your home for American Idol.
The journey begins Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Watch Lee Vasi from Fayetteville on the premiere of American Idol! Follow her journey beginning March 11 on ABC11
Follow Lee Vasi of Fayetteville's journey on American Idol.

Watch Johnny White from Hickory on the premiere of American Idol! Follow his journey beginning March 11 on ABC11
Follow Johnny White's journey on American Idol.


Raleigh teen shares American Idol audition experience

American Idol's season 16 premiere is Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC11.

When is American Idol?

The show returns this Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT and will air Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET| 7 p.m. CT.

Lionel Ritchie harmonizes with a contestant, and the contestant's mom, listening through the door, is ''freaking out.''

How do I watch American Idol?
You can watch the show on ABC or using the WATCH ABC apps.

Who is hosting and judging American Idol?

Ryan Seacrest is back as host with an all-new judges panel: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie.

What can we expect from the show?

Everything you love about the show is back, from the contestant's heartwarming stories to the judges' hilarious interactions. With these judges, expect some antics, too, like when Luke Bryan crashes a wedding as they play his hit "Crash My Party."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
