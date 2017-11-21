ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Singing meteorologist and adorable girl captivate Hawaiian TV audience

Singing meteorologist and adorable girl captivate Hawaiian TV audience

HONOLULU, Hawaii --
A weather man and an 11-year-old girl captured the attention of a lot of people as they sang about the forecast in Hawaii.

Jordan Segundo works as a meteorologist at KITV in Honolulu, but he also once appeared as a contestant on "American Idol."

On Friday, Segundo and 11-year-old Kaylee Shimizu put on quite a show on "Good Morning Hawaii" as they belted out a song to the tune of "My Girl" about the forecast.

At the end, the singing duo was flanked by some of the other morning show crew for a little dance.

What a sweet way to get the weather!

