TRENDING

What's the deal with Yodeling Walmart Boy?

EMBED </>More Videos

He's stealing hearts, one video view at a time. (WTVD)

Maybe you haven't heard of Mason Ramsey. But you definitely know about the Yodeling Walmart Boy.

Yes, Mason Ramsey, AKA Lil Hank Williams AKA the Yodeling Walmart Boy yodeled his way into our timelines and our hearts and blew up the internet on April 1 when a video of him totally crushing it A Capella style at his local Walmart in Illinois was posted to his Instagram.

Since then the video has more than 5.5 million views.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentwalmarttrendingviralviral video
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRENDING
Paternal grandmother had custody of child killed in incest case
911 call in incest murder-suicide: 'He killed his wife, he killed her father'
VIDEO: ABC11 tastes Bull City Burger's 'tarantula burger'
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
More trending
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Roseanne' actress seeking help for her 'battles'
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
16 horror movies filmed in the Triangle, North Carolina
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Classmate of man who killed wife, infant in incest case recalls unusual behavior
Paternal grandmother had custody of child killed in incest case
Police: Woman who drove SUV w/ family off CA cliff was drunk
Durham sheriff: 2 armed men arrested after fight at Northgate Mall
Exclusive: Councilman scandal doesn't slow Fayetteville hotel plans
Hundreds to attend National 2nd Amendment Rally in Raleigh
I-Team: Wake Forest townhome controversy nears climax with pivotal vote
Body of Marine from Pinehurst who died in helicopter crash returns home
Show More
Commercial fire sends thick smoke into Goldsboro skies
No motive released in death of Southern Pines pregnant teen
Jeff Sessions coming to Raleigh next week to speak on opioid crisis
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
911 call in incest murder-suicide: 'He killed his wife, he killed her father'
More News