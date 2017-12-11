COMINGUPROSES

Who will Arie pick? Select your favorites in 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League

Jennifer Matarese
Bachelor Nation listen up! The new year starts with a new bachelor, and the Bachelor Fantasy League is back!

The online competition powered by ESPN is the official and ultimate fantasy game experience for season 22 of The Bachelor on ABC.

So how does it work? Sign up for the league and you will make your picks for the final four women on The Bachelor and the one who could receive the Final Rose.

Play the Bachelor Fantasy League, powered by ESPN.



You get 50 points for each correct hometown date pick and 150 points for picking the woman who receives the Final Rose.
Each point earned is an entry into the Grand Prize sweepstakes drawing for a trip for two to Los Angeles with tickets to "After the Final Rose" for The Bachelorette 2018.

You can change your hometown date and Final Rose picks until Monday, January 22 at 4:59 pm PT/7:59 pm ET.

Play the Bachelor Fantasy League, powered by ESPN.



Aside from the bracket, you can also play a weekly game to earn points by answering questions about the upcoming week's episode.

Each correct answer there earns you 10 points and bonus questions are worth 20 points.
Those points are more entries towards the grand prize.

Predictions are automatically scored alongside all of Bachelor Nation, but you can also create your own public or private groups with family and friends. You make your picks once and apply them across all groups.

Visit abc.com/bfl or the ESPN Fantasy App to play!

Don't forget to watch The Bachelor every Monday at 8|7c on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, ESPN and this station.
