William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show "M*A*S*H," died on Saturday, his family confirmed to ABC11 sister station KABC-TV.His son, John Christopher, said the actor died from non-lung small cell carcinoma at his home in Pasadena.He was 84.William Christopher leaves behind his wife Barbara and his sons John and Ned.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.