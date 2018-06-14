Ex-boyfriend accused in murder of Durham high school student in 2015 pleads guilty

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham man accused of killing his girlfriend three years ago, when they were both 17, pleaded guilty in her death on Thursday.

Kelton Breshon Fox, now 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the death of Tierra Hall.


Hall's body was found behind a vacant home for sale on Trotter Ridge Road in March of 2015.

Fox and Hall were both students at Jordan High.

EMBED More News Videos

Fellow student arrested in the death of 17-year-old Tierra Hall.

RELATED:
Search warrants reveal gruesome details in local teen's murder
Durham murder draws attention to teen domestic violence issues

Police used surveillance video from the school and from another source near the spot where Hall's body was found to connect Fox to the gruesome crime.

According to warrants, officers saw the words "King K Tha Savage" written on a door of the home. Investigators say that was part of his nickname on his Facebook page. Warrants say his mom owned or occupied the home at some point.

Video from the school showed Fox grabbed Hall's cell phone and the two walking away from school together. He returned about 30 minutes later, his hands pulled into his sleeve and went straight to a bathroom.

Police later found blood in that bathroom.

Another video showed the two near the crime scene, walking down the road together, then Fox left alone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC lawmakers to discuss bill that would look at reducing student testing
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Full to capacity: Pets at Harnett County Animal Shelter need loving homes
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
Proposal to split California into 3 states makes November ballot
Raleigh seniors scrambling after apartment complex decision
Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory due to high level of bacteria
54 people, including children found in tractor-trailer in Texas
Show More
'I like to call these supermarket wars': NC State professor on health of retail landscape
EXCLUSIVE: Cary birthing center co-founder tells I-Team 'Every time a baby is born, there's a risk.'
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Man charged with animal cruelty after neighbors say he was running a puppy mill
Former ECU coach and Olympic gold medalist Anne Donovan dies.
More News