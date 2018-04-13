Family of missing Fayetteville man work with church in search efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

The father of Jesse Sgro, the man who vanished nearly a week ago at Singletary Lake State Park in Bladen County is continuing the search efforts for his son. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The father of Jesse Sgro, the man who vanished nearly a week ago at Singletary Lake State Park in Bladen County is continuing the search efforts for his son.

Parishioners arrived Thursday night to a praise and worship service at Manna Church.

David Sgro greeted them with a picture and a heartfelt cry for help.

"This is my son," Sgro told one woman. "I don't know if you've heard about this case.

His 22-year-old son has been missing for nearly a week.

READ MORE: Search for missing Fayetteville man at state park shifts to recovery effort

David was overseas in the Phillippines doing missionary work for his home church when he heard the news.

"Manna Church got us on the next flight out. Flew us right to Fayetteville and took us straight out to Singletary Lake State Park. My son is either injured or in the woods or he got on the road. He's got a lot going for him. This would not be the time. He's definitely not checking out of here."

Jesse was at the park for a church retreat.

His dad told ABC11 that church leaders were about to make him a worship leader.

Manna Church has become a safe haven for Srgo.

Church leaders volunteered to make 2,000 missing persons fliers.

"The more people looking, the better the chances are we have to get the word out," said Sgro. "This will either end happily with a miracle or this will end with a tragedy. We are believing and hoping it will be a happy ending."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Fayettevillemissing manFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police arrest man accused of killing pregnant Southern Pines teen
Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in homicide, suicide
Former Henderson police chief accused in fatal shooting
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
Woman injured after car crashes, catches fire near RDU
Student hospitalized after large fight at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Show More
Hillside High drama team gets tips from an Oscar-nominee
Raleigh man among 3 arrested in Burlington game room robbery
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Sanford car wash
Cary man charged after child pornography found on computer
Family of Fayetteville carjacking suspect says he 'needs help'
More News