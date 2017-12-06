Family speaks out after Durham teen was fatally shot

Police investigate a fatal shooting on W. Woodcrest in Durham.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Tuesday evening.

It happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street.

Officers found Najay Peace outside on the ground with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Police investigate a shooting that left a man dead.



An investigation is underway.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to have been random. No charges have been filed at this time; however, the family speculates that it was the teen's childhood friend.

Ashley Peace said her nephew was a sweet boy and thought he was going to "pull through."

"After seeing that (the crime scene) and them putting him on the stretcher and taking him, I thought he was fine," she said. "We get there (to the hospital) and about 30 minutes (later) they pronounce him dead. It's terrible."

Peace's family said they're broken up over the soon-to-be father's death and hope others will use his death as an example to "stop the violence."

"It's got to stop somewhere and this is where I want it to stop," said Peace's grandmother Patricia Peace. "I want it to stop where the grief is coming with our family. I don't want retaliation for us. My grandson's gone; there's nothing nobody can do to bring him back. You killing somebody that killed him, what for? I don't want retaliation for my grandson, that's not what I want ... because it's not going to make it better. It's going to be worse."

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440 extension 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
