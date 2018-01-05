  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HOLIDAY

'All the memories of my childhood came back to me' 20 years after leaving doll to move to US, woman gets touching gift

EMBED </>More Videos

Laura Mejia said she "ugly-cried" when opening her husband's Christmas present: a replacement of the Cabbage Patch Kid she had to leave behind when coming to the U.S. 20 years ago. (Laura Mejia/YouTube via Storyful)

Twenty years ago, a little girl was emigrating to the U.S. on a plane and was told she could only bring one of her dolls. She had to leave Tina the Cabbage Patch Kid, one of her two favorite dolls.

"I was only allowed a little backpack. I cried about leaving her behind, and to this day I still remember her," Laura Mejia wrote about the doll on Facebook.

For Christmas this year, Mejia got reunited with Tina. Her husband, David Barragan, found one in Germany in mint condition and got it for her.

"All the memories of my childhood came back to me, and I remembered how much I loved that doll," she wrote.

Mejia, who now lives in Florida and was visiting North Carolina for Christmas, wrote that she "ugly-cried" when she opened the thoughtful gift.

Barragan said he has been looking for the doll for six years, after Mejia first mentioned it while they were dating. He advised those wishing to surprise significant others to create a running list of little details about their life that might help create moments like these.

"The more details the better, because when it comes time to put together a meaningful gift, the details become monumental. From now on, ask your girl more personal questions and pay attention to the little things," he wrote.

Mejia, who came from Colombia, said that now she understands why she had to leave the doll behind.

"I left her behind because my parents wanted to give me more opportunities and a better future," she wrote. "I thank them every day for all that I have."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfeel goodgood newschristmas giftgiftsholiday
HOLIDAY
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018
Mexican bakery rushes to fill huge demand for King Cake
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2018
Intimate images: 2017's best wedding photos
More holiday
FAMILY & PARENTING
Woman buys girl birthday cake in memory of daughter
10 signs your aging parents need help
Heartbreaking video shows boy sing to baby sister in heaven
Intimate images: 2017's best wedding photos
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Getting your car inspected? Don't get taken for a ride
Police: High Point man punches 34-year-old to death in Walmart
Why this may be the worst winter for hair
Crews battle house fire in Orange County
Police: Man used garage door opener to enter house, sexually assault child
Police: Mom leaves 3 kids in the cold to go shopping at Walmart
Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on plane
CHILLING VIDEO: Mom confesses to killing 5-year-old daughter
Show More
1 dead, dozens sick after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
Threat of black ice lingers after winter storm
The latest on school, business, and transit closings and delays
13-year-old girl dies, several others injured by carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ
Raleigh water main break closes westbound lane of Poole Road
More News
Top Video
Snow covered side streets pose greatest danger
Threat of black ice lingers after winter storm
Sanford pet owner says dogs curled up outside not neglected
Getting your car inspected? Don't get taken for a ride
More Video