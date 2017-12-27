FAMILY & PARENTING

90-year-old woman breaks it down with Santa

All she wanted to do for Christmas was dance. (Christopher Tate)

In a sweet Christmas moment, a 90-year-old woman showed off her moves in a "golden Christmas dance-off" with Santa.

Christopher Tate, the dancing Santa, was handing out gifts to senior citizens in the Washington D.C. area with his children when the impromptu dance session broke out. Tate said the woman was so happy and full of life and "all she wanted to do was dance."


"I teach my children to give because giving is everything, and although I am shocked that this video has reached over 5 million views, I am elated over the love and well wishes I've gotten from all over the world from Australia to Belgium to Italy to Cuba to Denmark," said Tate. "People are inspired to go and take better care of our seniors and to appreciate our seniors and to [love] our seniors."
