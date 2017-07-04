MANKATO, Minnesota (WTVD) --When one Minnesota couple got married they decided to have a ceremony that was sweet but unconventional.
Abby Arlt and Dustin Mershon had their dream wedding on Saturday.
Their ceremony was accompanied by a beautiful outdoor venue, picture perfect pink bouquets, and a breathtaking white dress worn by the bride.
However, it was the flower girl who stole the show.
Arlt's 92-year-old grandmother, Georgiana, stole the spotlight as she pushed her walker down the aisle while tossing flower petals.
Little Rascal Studio captured the sweet moment and shared it to their Facebook page saying: "It's not every day you get the honor to photograph a 92-year-old flower girl! An amazing wedding at the Mankato Golf Club for Abby and Dustin Mershon. Thank you so much for including us on such a blessed occasion."
As Georgiana made her was down the aisle, wedding guests could be heard cheering and applauding.
At the end of the video, she sat down and said, "That was hard work."
According to WGRZ, the bride had wanted both of her grandparents to play a role in her nuptials, but her grandfather passed away last year.
Storyful contributed to this post.