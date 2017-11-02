My older sister Allison has Autism and she wanted to be Belle for Halloween. My dad decided to surprise her and dress up as the Beast. 💛 pic.twitter.com/jVoNmpO9Fv — CarleighV (@CarleighVan) November 1, 2017

It's a tale as old as time - a father doing something sweet for his daughter.It was a dream come true for Allison, who just happens to have autism.For Halloween, she wanted to be Belle. So, she put on a beautiful, yellow gown and gloves.But her costume wasn't complete. For what is beauty without the beast?While Allison was making her grand entrance, she heard the doorbell ring.She opened the door to find the beast - her father - waiting for her.He bowed, she curtsied, and the pair shared a heartwarming dance to the Disney film's theme song.Allison's sister, Carleigh Van Reenen, captured the precious moment and shared it Twitter saying, "My older sister Allison has Autism and she wanted to be Belle for Halloween. My dad decided to surprise her and dress up as the Beast," and there wasn't a dry eye on her feed.The beautiful moment has been shared more than 1,700 times.It's a night Carleigh said her sister won't ever forget.