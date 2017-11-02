FEEL GOOD

Dad surprises autistic daughter, completes her Halloween costume as beast

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a tale as old as time - a father doing something sweet for his daughter. (Carleigh Van Reenen/Twitter)

Kaylee Merchak
FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia (WTVD) --
It's a tale as old as time - a father doing something sweet for his daughter.

It was a dream come true for Allison, who just happens to have autism.

For Halloween, she wanted to be Belle. So, she put on a beautiful, yellow gown and gloves.

But her costume wasn't complete. For what is beauty without the beast?

While Allison was making her grand entrance, she heard the doorbell ring.

She opened the door to find the beast - her father - waiting for her.

He bowed, she curtsied, and the pair shared a heartwarming dance to the Disney film's theme song.

Allison's sister, Carleigh Van Reenen, captured the precious moment and shared it Twitter saying, "My older sister Allison has Autism and she wanted to be Belle for Halloween. My dad decided to surprise her and dress up as the Beast," and there wasn't a dry eye on her feed.



The beautiful moment has been shared more than 1,700 times.

It's a night Carleigh said her sister won't ever forget.

RELATED: Disney announces star-studded cast of The Lion King

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhalloweendisneycostumesfeel goodviral videotwitterVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Toys for Tots of Cumberland County gears up for kids
Switched at birth! Raleigh man reunites with biological sister
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
Mother-to-be receives blessing of a life-time
More feel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
Homemade costume catches attention of Hollywood star
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Whale washes up on Oak Island beach
Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge
Study: Girls with nagging moms become more successful
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Toddler critically injured after alleged child abuse near Garner
Bowe Bergdahl judge begins deliberating sergeant's sentence
Report: Krispy Kreme may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts
Wake Forest woman wins 2 lottery prizes on same day
Show More
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
Publix to open new downtown Raleigh store
Tokyo company gives extra holidays to nonsmoking employees
Tractor trailer flips, spills acid on I-95 near Lumberton
More News
Top Video
Whale washes up on Oak Island beach
Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
After truck attack, Triangle counter-terror expert weighs in
More Video