Fateful flight: Clayton woman adopts baby after encounter on plane

One little boy and two women are now forever connected by a chance encounter. A Clayton woman ended up adopting the baby boy from a woman she met on a plane."I count my blessings every day," said adoptive mom Temple Phipps. "I still can't believe this happened to me. I am in shock and awe."Phipps was seated next to Samantha Snipes on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Raleigh.Snipes was then 8 months pregnant and says she just left an abusive boyfriend."After I announced I was pregnant to him, I thought maybe things would change a little bit and it just got worst," said Snipes. "One night when he put his hands on me again, I was scared and insecure and I wasn't even sure how to live on my own at that point.," said Snipes.She didn't have the means or strength to support a child and was considering adoption."The position I was in, he wasn't going to have a very good life. He was going to have a struggling life and I didn't want any of that for him," said Snipes.Phipps, meanwhile, was yearning to have a child.She was 42 years old and felt the opportunity slipped out of her hands.She was meeting with adoption agencies and considered fostering a child, but was running into problems as a single woman."Every time I would inquire, they'd said it "really needs to be a two-parent household,'" she said.The two shared their stories on the flight and exchanged numbers once they landed in the Triangle.Snipes gave birth a few days later and called Phipps."It just felt right talking with her and seeing her with the baby. She looked like she would be a great mother for him and she already looked like she loved him after holding him for an hour. The stuff that I wasn't feeling, she was feeling," said Snipes."I would just say to anybody, don't give up hope. I won the baby lottery for sure, miracles do happen and I think you can manifest those things. And this is what manifested," said Phipps.The baby is now 18 months old and is named Vaughn.Snipes has permanently moved to area. She started a photography company and wrote a blog about her experience. The article has gone viral.Snipes regularly visits her biological son.The women plan on writing a book together about their story.