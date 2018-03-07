FAMILY & PARENTING

Forget the selfie - Durham artist creates treasured memories

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham portrait artist William Branson III is making memories for generations.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
William Branson III is a Durham-based portrait artist who's known worldwide for his expertise in composition, posing, lighting and color harmony.

Download the redesigned ABC11 News App

Branson combines his skills in photography with a technique he developed to hand paint his portraits.

Families come to Branson for his embellished mixed-media portraits that capture those special moments in people's lives.

"My clients realize that family is their greatest treasure and how quickly time is passing," Branson said. "My paintings stop time and convey to the subjects that they are special and deeply loved."



Branson explained he looks at a wall as a story waiting to be written and creates a world from a client's dreams that will become a treasured possession - something meant to be passed down through generations.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyphotographydurham county newsartfamilyDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier
New in vitro method could be 'game changer' for aspiring parents
Couple allegedly banned from naming newborn baby girl Liam
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Liquid asphalt truck flips over, spills load on Wake County road
Are you ready for a tornado?
NJ man who took $1,600 Uber ride while drunk seeks donations
Randolph County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
'Bring him back:' Missing man's family holds vigil in Durham
FL Senate passes bill approving year-round Daylight Saving Time
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier
Show More
'Lock Our Classrooms:' Cary moms want action on school safety
Current Triangle traffic
NCDOT traffic plan upsets some Fayetteville residents
Manhunt underway for Johnston County suspect who rammed deputy's vehicle
Charges dropped against Fayetteville mother who took children from grandma's house
More News
Top Video
Are you ready for a tornado?
Raleigh school resource officer busts a move
Liquid asphalt truck flips over, spills load on Wake County road
'Bring him back:' Missing man's family holds vigil in Durham
More Video