Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing

FORT SMITH, Arkansas --
An Arkansas boy is filled with delight now that he can join in on the fun at a neighborhood park.

The Creekmore Park in Fort Smith installed a swing made for children in wheelchairs.

Trish Allen shared a video on Facebook of ten-year-old Seth absolutely thrilled by the new installation.

"So glad to have this in our community," her caption reads. "It's been such a joy for us to see how Seth's laughter has reached out in ways his voice cannot."

According to local media reports, Seth suffers from several ailments that stem from a stroke he had as an infant.

The video has received over three million views since being posted.
