ABC11 TOGETHER

Little girl who survived transplant faces new challenges after dad's unexpected death
EMBED </>More News Videos

Jayla Turner, who received a life-saving transplant eight years ago, now must deal with the loss of her dad.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's a six-hour round trip from the Turner family home in Hertford to Duke Children's Hospital in Durham, and this month's trip seems longer than all the others for Zelene Turner.

"I'm a little tired because I didn't sleep well last night," said Zelene as she pulled up a chair inside an exam room, surrounded by her three daughters; her youngest, Jayla, sitting atop the exam table.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE OR TO DONATE

Nine years old now, Jayla was only a baby when doctors realized she was born without a thymus gland. Dr. Louise Markert, an immunologist, diagnosed Jayla with the rare immune disorder DiGeorge Syndrome in which the slightest common cold could have killed the little girl before her second birthday.

"Of course I have her picture up on the wall in my office," said Dr. Markert as she looked over at Jayla, now in the fourth grade and just one of dozens of patients she's been able to save through the years.

Dr. Markert pioneered the thymus transfer operation in the early 1990s that to this day is only performed at Duke.

Jayla's father, JJ, who was by her side the day of her transplant surgery in 2008, is now gone. The 52-year-old doting dad and husband died the day after Thanksgiving this year from a possible heart attack.

As the family's sole breadwinner, working nearly 30 years at the Raytheon plant in Norfolk and part time with the post office, JJ was the rock they all leaned on.

"He was trying to work, trying to provide for everybody," said Zelene, choking back tears. "We talk about it a lot, missing him. When we go home he's not going to be there."

Insurance coverage will soon go too. Jayla is on Medicaid, but coverage ends in February for Zelene and her two older daughters Jazmyne, 18, who's in her freshman year at North Carolina Central University and Zariah, 16, who hopes one day to attend UNC Charlotte.

Dr. Markert remembered how the Turner's community rallied around them eight years ago when insurance wouldn't cover Jayla's surgery.

"They raised $10,000" said Markert. "The firemen would have dinners, everybody was pitching in. The whole -- it must've been the whole county if not counties all around. For the rest of us, it's like flying to the moon and back raising that kind of money and so they really put in to help their child in every way. Everyone pulled together."

Now, JJ's former colleagues at Raytheon hope to do it again. After his passing, they launched a Go Fund Me account in his honor, with a goal of raising $10,000 to help little Jayla and his family just in time for Christmas.

"It is overwhelming to have a support group like that," said Zelene of the Go Fund Me effort.

"It's going to be a different kind of Christmas," she said. "It feels funny -- even right now because he's not there -- he's not there putting the toys together, being up all night and by the time he'd get ready to lay down, Jayla's up or they're up, wanting to see what's under the tree," Zelene added. "We're going to try to do the best we can. We're going to work together as a team."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyabc11 togetherfamilychildren's healthcommunityNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Need a Christmas tree? Cary man is giving away 50
Couple pays off thousands in strangers' layaway bills
NC State football players shop for Toys for Tots
Habitat donation could score you 2 Hurricanes tickets
More abc11 together
FAMILY & PARENTING
Marine home early surprises son as Santa
Paramedics save man, 91, who promised date to his wife
Top baby names of 2016
11-year-old hailed as hero after saving newborn sister
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
NAACP to call for boycott of NC after HB2 repeal failure
Duke's Grayson Allen suspended for tripping Elon player
2 Raleigh men charged in murder of store clerk
Gaston County teacher accused of sex with student
Fayetteville clerk shot, police search for suspect
UNC again faces NCAA extra-benefits charge
Fire destroys condo clubhouse at Sugar Mountain resort
Show More
Amazon: Prime Now Hub 'the procrastinator's delight'
Sean Spicer will be Trump White House press secretary
Santa's helper charged after spraying family with mace
SUV crashes, snaps power pole in Raleigh
WATCH: E-cigarette explodes on bus in California
More News
Top Video
NAACP to call for boycott of NC after HB2 repeal failure
SUV crashes, snaps power pole in Raleigh
Fire destroys condo clubhouse at Sugar Mountain resort
Fayetteville clerk shot, police search for suspect
More Video