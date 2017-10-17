NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Have you been to the NC State Fair yet?

North Carolina State Fair is in full swing and people seem to be enjoying what the 150th year has to offer. (Credit: Hannah Bryant/ Instagram)

It's that time of year again, and we're not just talking about Fall. The North Carolina State Fair is in full swing and people seem to be enjoying what the 150th year has to offer.

Thursday was a record-breaking opening day with 57,083 in attendance.

#NCStateFair is trending on social media as people share photos and videos of their fair experience.

Tim Clayton-Luce shared these photos on Instagram saying " What better way to spend a Saturday than eating your way through the state fair."



The photos have some of the new food creations at the fair this year like the Thanksgiving eggroll, firecracker shrimp over slaw, and fried cheese curds.

RELATED: Taking a closer look: What foods you can try at the 2017 NC State Fair



Food may be a huge part of the NC State Fair, but it's not the only thing drawing in the crowd.


On Wednesday, the fair is having a Military Appreciation Day and there will be a parade starting at 11 a.m.

Thursday, October 19, is Food Lion Hunger Relief Day. You can get free admission to the fair if you bring in 5 cans of food. According to the state fair's website, this canned food drive is one of the largest in the state.

For more information, visit the NC State Fair's website.
