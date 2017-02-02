Couples throughout Triangle feel abandon & deceived after baby adoption agency abruptly closes. The Harris' are now out $15,000. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/NBVObyOEah — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) February 2, 2017

Thad and Valencia Harris put their hearts on the line and money on the table in the hopes of having a baby. The Raleigh couple has gone through IVF and this summer, started adoption.They created a brochure and established a toll-free phone number to better market themselves to prospective moms.The Harrises say they feel abandoned and deceived after a baby adoption agency abruptly closed its doors after decades of business.The Independent Adoption Center is filing for bankruptcy."It's emotionally draining," Valencia Harris said."It's hard. I just worry about her rather than worry about me. It's just hard," said Thad Harris. "Obviously, this is a huge blow. I don't know if words can describe it. You almost feel numb."The Harrises have invested more than $15,000 and now are one of many families fighting to get back their money.A former employee told ABC11 that the agency was working with 84 families statewide. A total of 55 clients were in the process of being paired with a child.The Wake Family Law Group has been receiving several calls from folks looking for guidance on how to be reimbursed."I think we can all kind of speculate that it might not be great but at least there's some hope that they do have an avenue to do that," said associate attorney Rebecca Edwards.The Harrises do plan to fight back, while continuing to pray one day very soon they'll be able to bring home their first baby."We're just trying to push on as best we know how to continue making our dream come true of growing our family," Valencia Harris said.IAC has moved out of its Glenwood Avenue location. The staff took down all signage Tuesday and cleared most everything out of its office.