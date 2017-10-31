FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom's homemade troll costume catches attention of Hollywood star

Mom creates girl's epic troll costume. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 31, 2017. (WPVI)

One tiny Halloween costume is getting a lot of praise on social media.

A mom from Ohio turned her 1-year-old daughter into her favorite troll - Poppy from the 2016 movie 'Trolls.'

Chiquia Waters says she created the entire costume in two days, spending just $30 on supplies.

The costume even got the attention of Anna Kendrick, the voice of Poppy.

Anna retweeted the picture, saying, "My heart is bursting from cute."



And Waters says, from now on, she will be making all of her daughter's Halloween costumes.

