A mom from Ohio turned her 1-year-old daughter into her favorite troll - Poppy from the 2016 movie 'Trolls.'
Chiquia Waters says she created the entire costume in two days, spending just $30 on supplies.
The costume even got the attention of Anna Kendrick, the voice of Poppy.
Anna retweeted the picture, saying, "My heart is bursting from cute."
😭😫😭😫😭😫💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 My heart is bursting from cute https://t.co/7BgdT917IV— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) October 30, 2017
And Waters says, from now on, she will be making all of her daughter's Halloween costumes.