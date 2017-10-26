FAMILY & PARENTING

How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?

Kids trick-or-treating (Shutterstock)

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?

Despite a new resolution in one Wake County town and a decades-old ordinance in another capping the age limit for children allowed to trick-or-treat, it's really up to parents to decide.

The Holly Springs town council passed a resolution this month, which suggests guidelines for trick-or-treating on Halloween, including restricting trick-or-treating to children under the age of 13.

The resolution goes on to say that if teenagers choose to participate, they should not wear masks.

Again, it's a suggestion. A spokesperson for the town of Holly Springs tells ABC11, it's a resolution passed every fall in preparation for Halloween a safe, courteous experience for all.

In neighboring Apex, an ordinance adopted in 1973 prohibits trick-or-treating for children over 12-years- old. While the ordinance is still on the books, a spokesperson for the Apex Police Dept said officers do not and never have enforced it.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhalloweentrick or treatWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Obsessed toddler has dream Target-themed birthday party
This 'Hocus Pocus' purse is leaving us spellbound!
Previously conjoined NC twins to return home
Salvation Army receives donated urn filled with ashes
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Raleigh women's prison correction officer assaulted by inmate
Do state unclaimed funds belongs to you?
Wake County man charged with mother's murder
Price slashed for John Edwards' Chapel Hill home
Mount Olive mother accused of trying to kill children
Police: 8-year-old collapses on playground, dies
VIDEO: Off-duty trooper saves choking man at restaurant
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
Show More
Triangle could be closer to getting an IKEA
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
Trump to declare opioid crisis a public health emergency
Mom upset after photo of autistic son using school bathroom circulates online
TBH: What parents should know about this feel-good app
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos