How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?Despite a new resolution in one Wake County town and a decades-old ordinance in another capping the age limit for children allowed to trick-or-treat, it's really up to parents to decide.The Holly Springs town council passed a resolution this month, which suggests guidelines for trick-or-treating on Halloween, including restricting trick-or-treating to children under the age of 13.The resolution goes on to say that if teenagers choose to participate, they should not wear masks.Again, it's a suggestion. A spokesperson for the town of Holly Springs tells ABC11, it's a resolution passed every fall in preparation for Halloween a safe, courteous experience for all.In neighboring Apex, an ordinance adopted in 1973 prohibits trick-or-treating for children over 12-years- old. While the ordinance is still on the books, a spokesperson for the Apex Police Dept said officers do not and never have enforced it.