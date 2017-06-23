opens today! Raleigh's newest outdoor adventure park offers exhilarating high ropes and zipline obstacle courses, set in a beautiful pine forest in North Raleigh.TreeRunner Adventure Park is a combination of 70 suspended obstacles above the forest floor such as bridges, cargo nets, swinging logs, rings, skateboards and ziplines. The state-of-the-art course follows very specific safety standards, holding to both standards set forth by Association of Challenge Course Technology and American Society for Testing and Materials. Everyone has a blast while being securely connected.The zipline obstacle course ranges in difficulty from very easy to most difficult, making it an ideal experience for all ages, and abilities. It also offers a continuous belay system, allowing climbers to stay securely clipped in while enjoying a self-guided experience.TreeRunner Adventure Park is open to anyone from the ages of seven and up and an ideal outing for school groups, corporate outings, team building events, camps, scouts, birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, track out groups, and any other adventure and adrenaline seekers. Visitors may also choose to come alone, with friends and family, or in large group.TreeRunner Adventure Park will be offering a limited time 20% discount for all attendees! Starting today, the Park will be open from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm everyday through the summer.For more information about TreeRunner Adventure Park, or to book your experience in advance, visit