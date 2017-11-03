HALLOWEEN

Mystery kid inspires after leaving candy 'from the goodness of his heart'

EMBED </>More Videos

On Halloween night, Kim Manalo's security camera recorded a boy, who she has yet to identify, leaving his own candy when he came upon her empty bowl. (Kim Manalo/Facebook|KSWB)

One kid's split-second decision to be selfless when he likely thought no one was watching is now being seen by thousands.

"He probably didn't know there was a camera, and it was just from the goodness of his heart," Kim Manalo told KSWB.

On Halloween night, a boy trick-or-treating came upon an empty bowl on Manalo's porch, so he left his own candy so those who came after him would have something. The Chula Vista mom, who said she usually leaves candy out so that she can take her kids trick-or-treating, had left the security camera running.

When her husband reviewed the footage the next day, he discovered the sweet moment. Manalo posted the footage to Facebook, where the boy's actions were praised.

"Character is who you are when no one is looking...or when you don't think anyone is . Let's find this kid and praise him in public for being exemplary!" wrote one commenter.

"This brought tears to my eyes. What an angel!" wrote another.

Some even offered to do something nice for the boy in return, such as buy him a gift card.

Manalo said she wants to find the boy to thank him, and she wants to bring attention to the boy's sweet action as a reminder of the good in people.

"To see that really restored faith, and I think that's why a lot of people were so happy to see it," she reflected. "There's still good in the world, and it's sad that you have to find it only with the children."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familycandyhalloweenfeel goodgood newsact of kindness
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Dad dresses as beast, shares dances with autistic daughter
Needles, nails found in Halloween candy in Wisconsin
What you can do with those leftover Halloween pumpkins!
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Dad dresses as beast, shares dances with autistic daughter
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
Homemade costume catches attention of Hollywood star
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Trump calls no jail time for Bergdahl a 'total disgrace'
Internet search almost causes Raleigh woman to lose hundreds of dollars
Police ID suspect in UNC explosion
Police: Fay. man tried to attack girl walking to bus stop
UNC Board of Governors move vote on free speech policy
North Carolina reports first 2 flu deaths of season
Video: Apex man assaults associates for 'stealing cocaine'
Shelter: Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table
Show More
60 percent of Americans say Trump tax plan will benefit wealthy
Lines form as new iPhone X hits stores
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Priest charged with sexually assaulting disabled person
What's in Republicans' tax plan and what it means for you
More News
Top Video
Trump calls no jail time for Bergdahl a 'total disgrace'
Wilson Whirligig Festival this weekend
Video: Apex man assaults associates for 'stealing cocaine'
Carrboro police give all-clear, find no evidence of suspicious package
More Video