Large crowds enjoy the 4th across the Triangle and Sandhills

Raleigh's The 'Works 4th of July fireworks

North Carolina celebrated America's 241st birthday with fireworks, festivals and more Tuesday.

In downtown Raleigh, crowds packed in to watch The 'Works annual 4th of July fireworks display.


Before the big event, there was live music, street performers, eating contests, food, and more.

In Fayetteville, Fort Bragg celebrated Independence Day with a crowd of about 40,000 on Fort Bragg's Main Post Parade Field.

In addition to fireworks, the post fired off more than 110 howitzer rounds from the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery with a salute to the 50 States and Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture with cannon fire.

Wake Forest celebrates the 4th of July with children's parade

