Alabama man jokes, says son is slowly turning into Darth Vader

Alabama man joking claims that his son is turning to the dark side (Chris Montgomery via Reddit)

Kaylee Merchak
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WTVD) --
An Alabama man is making waves on Reddit after joking that his son is slowly turning into Darth Vader.

Alabama resident Chris Montgomery may have to watch his back now that his son is turning to the dark side.

On November 24, Montgomery shared a side-by-side photo of his son Caden and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker - and the resemblance is uncanny.

According to the father of the soon-to-be villain, his son decided to grow his hair out so he could "look like Anakin."

And after an unfortunate incident with their cat, Caden got some eerie scratches to match.

The strangest part? Caden doesn't like sand ... that's enough to cause anyone to say that the force is strong with this one!

"My son is growing his hair out to 'look like Anakin.' Then, yesterday he got kicked by the cat. He also doesn't like sand," he wrote on Reddit.

The post has over 30,000 upvotes.

As Yoda would say, "Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny," so we'll just have to wait and see what the Jedi Grand Master has in store for Caden.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of both Lucasfilm and ABC11.

Storyful contributed to this post.
