FAMILY & PARENTING

Marine dad has a beautiful tea party with his daughter

EMBED </>More News Videos

Marine Corps drill instructor Keven Porter and his 4-year-old daughter Ashley were surprised with this beautiful tea party photo shoot. (kyndalrosephoto/Facebook)

A Marine and his daughter received a lovely surprise of an unexpected, beautiful tea party together.

Lizette Porter set up the special tea party and photo shoot for her husband, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor Keven Porter, and their 4-year-old daughter Ashley.

"My husband had no idea what was going to happen until we showed up to the shoot," Lizette told ABC News. "He was hesitant at first, but after a little talking, I was able to convince him. He would do anything for Ashley."

Due to Keven's demanding work schedule, he often misses out on one-on-one time with his daughter. Lizette likes to make the most of their time together.

She said, "I got emotional watching them just be themselves and see how much she loves her daddy."
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodmilitarymarinesparentingbuzzworthy
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
High school sweethearts marry 64 years later
Gorgeous photos celebrate grandparent-grandchild bond
Florida mom wears T-Rex costume to walk sons to school
Send us your Easter pictures!
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Georgia sports agent pleads guilty in UNC football scandal
Decision day for who will host NCAA tournaments nears
Man hospitalized after shooting in northern Durham
Durham PD arrests man wanted in December armed robbery
Police say man murdered and dismembered women
Woman says Asheville man raped her, held her captive for days
Fayetteville police trying to solve 2011 rape
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in Army helicopter crash in Maryland
Stolen ashes reunited with North Carolina family on trip
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
More News
Top Video
Georgia sports agent pleads guilty in UNC football scandal
Fayetteville mayor announces he will seek re-election
Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your taxes
Crooks ram bank with flatbed truck
More Video