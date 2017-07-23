  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Marine's son cries in new stepmoms' arms while they exchange vows

RIPLEY, New York --
United States Marine Corps. Sergeant Joshua Newville and Senior Airman Emily Leehan said "I do" on Saturday at their wedding at Quincy Cellars in Ripley, New York.

While the two newlyweds exchanged vows, Sergeant Newville's 4-year-old son, Gage, became overwhelmed with emotion.

Gage wrapped his arms around his new stepmom and his eyes filled with tears as she read the vows that she had written for him.

Both of the newlyweds are still on active military duty.

Because of their commitment to serve, they will not be taking a honeymoon at this time.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Newville will return to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in just a few days.

