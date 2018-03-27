FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates

(Shutterstock)

HOG MOUNTAIN, Ga. --
A Georgia mom taught her son lesson in humility after she caught him making fun of his classmates for wearing clothes bought at Goodwill.

In a Facebook post, Cierra Brittany Forney wrote that her 13-year-old son "had been acting a little... entitled." She explained that he had been "acting like he's too good to shop at Wal-Mart" and was making "snarky comments" about kids at school who shop at Goodwill.

"I don't tolerate that," Forney wrote alongside of a photo of her son as he shopped in a thrift store.

Forney said she made her son take his own $20 to Goodwill to buy clothes to wear for the entire week of school. She said he wasn't happy and shed a few tears, but believes he'll look back on this day and laugh.

The mom's tough-love post has more than 587,000 likes and has been shared more than 220,000 times on Facebook.

"I want to teach my kids that money isn't everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there!" Forney wrote. "Side note, I love the Goodwill!"

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfamilyparentinggoodwillu.s. & worldviralGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Wake County Boy Scout leads project to build town's first outdoor basketball court
Wake County family will 'Egg your Yard' for a good cause
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
How to have the conversation about "taking the car keys away" from an aging parent
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Garner police searching for man in gold jumpsuit who ran off after pursuit
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
Show More
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
VIDEO: Man blesses himself, throws brick through NYC store window
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos