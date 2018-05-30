FAMILY & PARENTING

Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers

(Pinehurst Photography)

By
The widow of Army Specialist Chris Harris and their newborn daughter scheduled a special photo shoot with the men and women her husband bravely fought alongside of in Afghanistan.

Specialist Harris died in August of 2017 while serving our county, just days after learning he would be a dad.


Chris' unit gathered to commemorate the birth of Christian Michelle Harris, born on March 17th.



"Knowing that we could come home to a baby girl, that was awesome," said Sgt. Nathan Arthur Bagley. "When everyone came home, that was the day she was born so that made it ten times better."

"It's refreshing to see those blue eyes again," Britt Harris said of her daughter.

"When she was born, it was like I was looking at my own son," said Sue Kolean, Chris's mother.



In February, Britt Harris shared with ABC11 her maternity photos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familysoldier killed
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
8-year-old helps elderly woman up the stairs in act of kindness
Couple surprises each other with sweet double proposal
Amazon items for toddlers
Stop saying "let me know if I can help" and just take a friend's kids for the day
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Body cam video shows Kyron Hinton confrontation
Raleigh ranked No. 1 on Amazon's finalist housing markets
New Wake County superintendent sits down with ABC11
No charges for Johnston Co. teen who fatally stabbed man fighting with his mother
Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, sex act charges in New York
Cary business offering customers chance to volunteer for store credit
NCAA announces penalties in North Carolina Central University case
'Live Championship Wrestling' brings family entertainment to Franklin County
Show More
State of Emergency declared in western NC counties after heavy rains
Woman says somebody shot at her car in Wendell
Chick-Fil-A owner in Sacramento gives employees raise
Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could lead to pregnancy
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
More News