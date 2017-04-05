Pregnant Asheville woman gives birth in family van

An Asheville family is celebrating their latest addition after their newborn son made a surprise arrival in the family van."Ok, stay calm for me. Take deep breaths," the 911 dispatcher told the father, Owen McGlynn. "Alright. We're going to tell you what to do next."Owen's son, Benjamin McGlynn, was not waiting for them to get to the hospital to make his appearance.His parents were on the way to the hospital when they had to pull over.Owen - and the 911 operator - ended up helping his wife deliver the 7 pounds, 11 ounces baby boy."It was nerve wrecking because we were both looking at each other and we were both scared," Owen McGlynn said. "She was definitely scared, but she handled it very well."In a picture posted online after the impromptu birth, the couple asked, "Who can detail the van?"