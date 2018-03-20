  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Raleigh woman finds wedding rings at Walmart, looking for rightful owner

A Raleigh woman found a wedding ring in a Walmart parking lot and she wants to find the owners.

By
ABC11 Together is working to help a Raleigh woman find the person who lost wedding rings in a Walmart parking lot.

Esther Daniel found the engagement ring and wedding band at the Walmart off New Bern Avenue and New Hope Road in Raleigh.

Now, Daniel wants to get them back to their rightful owner.

"When I was a little girl my mama taught me on honesty and just this week we were talking with my son about integrity," Daniel said."That integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching. That's the only reason why I persistently did the right thing and I'm hoping that it gets to the right person."



Daniel found the rings last Tuesday morning and left her contact info with customer services at the store, hoping someone would return looking for it.

So far, she hasn't gotten a call back.

She posted about the ring on the "Raleigh Moms" Facebook group, but she hasn't received any messages about it.

Instead of giving up she has turned to ABC11 for help, hoping someone will recognize the rings.

If you know who they might belong to, email us with contact info at news@abc11.com.
